Notable Thursday Option Activity: VEEV, EBAY, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total of 5,877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 587,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 55,921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 10,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 30,889 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 1,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,500 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

