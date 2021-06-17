Notable Thursday Option Activity: VEEV, APPN, TUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total volume of 4,991 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 499,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 796,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 5,638 contracts, representing approximately 563,800 underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,200 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tupperware Brands Corp (Symbol: TUP) saw options trading volume of 3,596 contracts, representing approximately 359,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of TUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,100 underlying shares of TUP. Below is a chart showing TUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VEEV options, APPN options, or TUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

