Markets
VEEV

Notable Thursday Option Activity: VEEV, APPN, TUP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total volume of 4,991 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 499,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 796,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 5,638 contracts, representing approximately 563,800 underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,200 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Tupperware Brands Corp (Symbol: TUP) saw options trading volume of 3,596 contracts, representing approximately 359,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of TUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,100 underlying shares of TUP. Below is a chart showing TUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VEEV options, APPN options, or TUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VEEV APPN TUP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular