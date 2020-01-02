Notable Thursday Option Activity: V, ILMN, TGTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 34,917 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 1,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 3,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 349,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 770,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,500 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) options are showing a volume of 11,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,400 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

