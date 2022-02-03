Notable Thursday Option Activity: UWMC, INTC, TXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC), where a total volume of 11,941 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 2,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,900 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 215,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 15,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 34,701 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 5,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,400 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UWMC options, INTC options, or TXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.