Notable Thursday Option Activity: UWMC, INTC, TXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC), where a total volume of 11,941 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 2,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,900 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 215,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 15,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 34,701 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 5,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,400 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UWMC options, INTC options, or TXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.