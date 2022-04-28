Notable Thursday Option Activity: URI, UAL, FDX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 4,008 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 741,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 66,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 6,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 10,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URI options, UAL options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.