Notable Thursday Option Activity: URI, CTAS, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 3,337 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 333,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 792,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) saw options trading volume of 2,148 contracts, representing approximately 214,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,200 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 58,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

