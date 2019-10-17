Markets
URI

Notable Thursday Option Activity: URI, CSX, AXP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 27,030 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 188.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,900 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) saw options trading volume of 29,799 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 3,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,600 underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 18,650 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for URI options, CSX options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

URI CSX AXP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular