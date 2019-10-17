Notable Thursday Option Activity: URI, CSX, AXP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 27,030 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 188.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,900 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) saw options trading volume of 29,799 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 3,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,600 underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 18,650 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

