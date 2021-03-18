Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: URI, COST, HIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 3,908 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 390,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 812,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike put option expiring March 26, 2021, with 452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,200 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 17,079 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) saw options trading volume of 9,290 contracts, representing approximately 929,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of HIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,800 underlying shares of HIG. Below is a chart showing HIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

