Notable Thursday Option Activity: URI, APA, DELL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 7,061 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 706,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 21,702 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,500 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 17,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,800 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

