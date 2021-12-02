Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPST, RRR, AI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 80,367 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 160.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 5,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,900 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR) options are showing a volume of 13,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.7% of RRR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 6,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 655,100 underlying shares of RRR. Below is a chart showing RRR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 43,307 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,600 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, RRR options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

