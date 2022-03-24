Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPST, PMVP, LYB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 75,918 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 25, 2022, with 4,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,900 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PMVP) options are showing a volume of 3,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 330,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of PMVP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of PMVP. Below is a chart showing PMVP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) saw options trading volume of 15,581 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 7,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,700 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, PMVP options, or LYB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.