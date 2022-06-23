Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPS, W, DOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 19,414 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 8,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 884,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 17,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,400 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 30,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 9,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 959,800 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

