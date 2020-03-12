Markets
UPS

Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPS, NVTA, SQ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 26,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring March 27, 2020, with 10,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Invitae Corp (Symbol: NVTA) options are showing a volume of 16,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of NVTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,800 underlying shares of NVTA. Below is a chart showing NVTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 52,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,300 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, NVTA options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPS NVTA SQ

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular