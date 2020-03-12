Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPS, NVTA, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 26,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring March 27, 2020, with 10,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

Invitae Corp (Symbol: NVTA) options are showing a volume of 16,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of NVTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,800 underlying shares of NVTA. Below is a chart showing NVTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 52,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,300 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

