Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPLD, CVS, ILMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upland Software Inc (Symbol: UPLD), where a total volume of 2,017 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 201,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of UPLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 422,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,600 underlying shares of UPLD. Below is a chart showing UPLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 32,565 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 4,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,600 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 5,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 533,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,300 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
