Notable Thursday Option Activity: UNP, NTNX, SPWH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total volume of 14,825 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.5% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,200 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 10,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPWH) options are showing a volume of 4,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 422,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of SPWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 801,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,600 underlying shares of SPWH. Below is a chart showing SPWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNP options, NTNX options, or SPWH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

