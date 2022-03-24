Notable Thursday Option Activity: UNH, UNM, EQT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 13,445 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) options are showing a volume of 11,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of UNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,300 underlying shares of UNM. Below is a chart showing UNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) options are showing a volume of 41,599 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 24,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, UNM options, or EQT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

