Notable Thursday Option Activity: UNH, SEAS, DGX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 36,586 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 3,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,400 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) saw options trading volume of 8,440 contracts, representing approximately 844,000 underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) options are showing a volume of 6,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 678,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,200 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

