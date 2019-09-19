Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: UNH, PAYC, PM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 16,831 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 1,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 2,939 contracts, representing approximately 293,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,400 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) options are showing a volume of 39,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 4,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,700 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

