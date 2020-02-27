Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ULTA, LULU, SBH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 12,724 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 162.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 17,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 1,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Symbol: SBH) options are showing a volume of 36,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.1% of SBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 35,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of SBH. Below is a chart showing SBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

