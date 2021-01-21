Markets
ULTA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ULTA, JNJ, AMBA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 5,949 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 594,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 710,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 56,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,300 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 5,561 contracts, representing approximately 556,100 underlying shares or approximately 81% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, JNJ options, or AMBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ULTA JNJ AMBA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular