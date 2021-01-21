Notable Thursday Option Activity: ULTA, JNJ, AMBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 5,949 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 594,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 710,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 56,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,300 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 5,561 contracts, representing approximately 556,100 underlying shares or approximately 81% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, JNJ options, or AMBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.