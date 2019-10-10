Notable Thursday Option Activity: ULTA, I, PUMP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 13,793 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Intelsat SA (Symbol: I) saw options trading volume of 9,055 contracts, representing approximately 905,500 underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of I's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,400 underlying shares of I. Below is a chart showing I's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And ProPetro Holding Corp (Symbol: PUMP) saw options trading volume of 12,614 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of PUMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 10,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PUMP. Below is a chart showing PUMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

