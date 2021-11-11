Notable Thursday Option Activity: ULCC, COF, CG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Frontier Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: ULCC), where a total volume of 3,273 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 327,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.7% of ULCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of ULCC. Below is a chart showing ULCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 31,188 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 102.6% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $99.40 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 8,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,100 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99.40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) options are showing a volume of 24,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.8% of CG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 20,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CG. Below is a chart showing CG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

