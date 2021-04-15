Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: UBER, KDP, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 139,158 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 21,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) saw options trading volume of 59,568 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 87.8% of KDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 31,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of KDP. Below is a chart showing KDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 24,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

