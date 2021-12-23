Notable Thursday Option Activity: UBER, BYND, ZM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 283,959 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.4% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 54,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 22,143 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 41,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 1,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,200 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

