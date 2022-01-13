Notable Thursday Option Activity: UAL, TTWO, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 83,056 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 6,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 13,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 13,680 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, TTWO options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
