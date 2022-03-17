Notable Thursday Option Activity: TWTR, SDGR, WAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total of 114,030 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.4% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 10,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR) saw options trading volume of 6,015 contracts, representing approximately 601,500 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of SDGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,700 underlying shares of SDGR. Below is a chart showing SDGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) options are showing a volume of 1,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 182,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of WAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,800 underlying shares of WAT. Below is a chart showing WAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TWTR options, SDGR options, or WAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.