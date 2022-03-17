Notable Thursday Option Activity: TWTR, SDGR, WAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total of 114,030 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.4% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 10,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR) saw options trading volume of 6,015 contracts, representing approximately 601,500 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of SDGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,700 underlying shares of SDGR. Below is a chart showing SDGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) options are showing a volume of 1,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 182,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of WAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,800 underlying shares of WAT. Below is a chart showing WAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

