Notable Thursday Option Activity: TWTR, SCHL, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total volume of 99,637 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.6% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 10,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL) options are showing a volume of 1,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 106,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.7% of SCHL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 134,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,700 underlying shares of SCHL. Below is a chart showing SCHL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 110,994 contracts, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 17,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

