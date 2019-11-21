Notable Thursday Option Activity: TWTR, DISH, GPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total volume of 206,879 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.2% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 18,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 15,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,300 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 47,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 9,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,400 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWTR options, DISH options, or GPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.