Notable Thursday Option Activity: TWLO, EXPE, GMS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 8,522 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 852,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 10,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) options are showing a volume of 1,516 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 151,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

