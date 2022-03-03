Notable Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, RIOT, GPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total volume of 8,564 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 856,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 41,957 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 4,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,200 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) saw options trading volume of 48,710 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 6,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,000 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
