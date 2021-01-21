Markets
TTWO

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, IFF, DLTR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 6,151 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 615,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring February 26, 2021, with 1,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) options are showing a volume of 21,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,200 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 8,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 851,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,800 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, IFF options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTWO IFF DLTR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular