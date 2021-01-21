Notable Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, IFF, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 6,151 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 615,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring February 26, 2021, with 1,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) options are showing a volume of 21,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,200 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 8,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 851,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,800 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

