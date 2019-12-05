Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: TTEC, PLNT, CC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TTEC Holdings Inc (Symbol: TTEC), where a total volume of 954 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 95,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.3% of TTEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of TTEC. Below is a chart showing TTEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) options are showing a volume of 11,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 4,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,000 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) saw options trading volume of 18,864 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,700 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

