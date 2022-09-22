Notable Thursday Option Activity: TTD, LSTR, DASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 40,239 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.3% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 3,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) options are showing a volume of 3,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 310,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.8% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 48,357 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 88.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 21,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, LSTR options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

