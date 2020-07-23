Markets
TTD

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TTD, EHTH, VICR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 9,521 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 952,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

eHealth Inc (Symbol: EHTH) options are showing a volume of 3,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 342,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of EHTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 617,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of EHTH. Below is a chart showing EHTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) saw options trading volume of 1,180 contracts, representing approximately 118,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

TTD EHTH VICR

