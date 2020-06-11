Notable Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, UI, SGMO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 600,915 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 60.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 522.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 34,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) options are showing a volume of 4,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 313.8% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 131,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,800 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SGMO) options are showing a volume of 61,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 287% of SGMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 36,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of SGMO. Below is a chart showing SGMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

