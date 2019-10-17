Notable Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, FIVE, MRTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 207,192 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 253.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 30,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 7,514 contracts, representing approximately 751,400 underlying shares or approximately 118.2% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,900 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) options are showing a volume of 7,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 732,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 620,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,100 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

