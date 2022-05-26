Notable Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, COST, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.1 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 113.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 364.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 100,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 69,180 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 198.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring May 27, 2022, with 3,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 859,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 85.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 39,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
