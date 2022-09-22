Notable Thursday Option Activity: TRUP, IBM, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total volume of 3,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 332,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.1% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,600 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 27,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 201,669 contracts, representing approximately 20.2 million underlying shares or approximately 73.6% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 15,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TRUP options, IBM options, or AAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.