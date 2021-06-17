Notable Thursday Option Activity: TRTN, TXRH, GME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN), where a total of 9,022 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 902,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 171.7% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 525,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,700 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) saw options trading volume of 13,987 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 163.9% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 853,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 6,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,200 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 157,110 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 148.5% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 47,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

