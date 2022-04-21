Notable Thursday Option Activity: TRIP, YELP, EFX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP), where a total volume of 8,291 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 829,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,300 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) saw options trading volume of 2,703 contracts, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 468,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
And Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) options are showing a volume of 4,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 498,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 892,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,300 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
