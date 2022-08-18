Notable Thursday Option Activity: TRIP, NOC, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP), where a total volume of 9,934 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 993,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 3,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 318,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,800 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 11,985 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TRIP options, NOC options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
