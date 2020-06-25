Notable Thursday Option Activity: TPX, MRNA, BA

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX), where a total of 5,581 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 558,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.7% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 967,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 98,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 8,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 831,200 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 342,716 contracts, representing approximately 34.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring June 26, 2020, with 21,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

