Notable Thursday Option Activity: TPC, CVNA, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tutor Perini Corp (Symbol: TPC), where a total volume of 5,471 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 547,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93% of TPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 588,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,500 underlying shares of TPC. Below is a chart showing TPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 16,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,900 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 2,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 217,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.4% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 90 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TPC options, CVNA options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

