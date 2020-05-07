Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: TMUS, ULTA, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total of 18,157 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 3,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,800 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 4,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 428,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 996,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 25,592 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 5,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

