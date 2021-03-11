Markets
TMUS

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TMUS, LRCX, FCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total of 32,405 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 6,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,500 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 9,147 contracts, representing approximately 914,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 133,503 contracts, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 9,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 913,800 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

TMUS LRCX FCX

