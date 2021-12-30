Notable Thursday Option Activity: TMUS, ELAN, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 21,084 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN) options are showing a volume of 13,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of ELAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 12,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ELAN. Below is a chart showing ELAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 17,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,800 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, ELAN options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.