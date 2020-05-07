Notable Thursday Option Activity: THO, ALRM, NBIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total of 5,342 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 534,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 946,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,000 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alarm.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALRM) saw options trading volume of 2,143 contracts, representing approximately 214,300 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of ALRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 379,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,400 underlying shares of ALRM. Below is a chart showing ALRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Symbol: NBIX) options are showing a volume of 3,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 369,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of NBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 670,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares of NBIX. Below is a chart showing NBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for THO options, ALRM options, or NBIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

