Notable Thursday Option Activity: TGT, T, EXPE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 23,792 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 341,474 contracts, representing approximately 34.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 69,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 10,900 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,800 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

