Markets
TGT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TGT, T, EXPE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 23,792 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 341,474 contracts, representing approximately 34.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 69,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 10,900 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,800 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, T options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGT T EXPE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular