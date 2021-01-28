Notable Thursday Option Activity: TGT, NVAX, XLRN

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 24,979 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 1,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 18,714 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 1,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,900 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (Symbol: XLRN) saw options trading volume of 2,068 contracts, representing approximately 206,800 underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of XLRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 354,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of XLRN. Below is a chart showing XLRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

