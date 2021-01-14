Markets
TFX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TFX, SYF, WDC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX), where a total of 984 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 98,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of TFX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 205,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,800 underlying shares of TFX. Below is a chart showing TFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) options are showing a volume of 22,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,600 underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 23,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 1,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,900 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TFX options, SYF options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TFX SYF WDC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular