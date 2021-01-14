Notable Thursday Option Activity: TFX, SYF, WDC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX), where a total of 984 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 98,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of TFX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 205,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,800 underlying shares of TFX. Below is a chart showing TFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) options are showing a volume of 22,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,600 underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 23,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 1,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,900 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

